Gov. Parson moves daily briefing to 5pm; 1,834 total positive cases in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold his daily briefing at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
On Thursday, after questions about issuing a statewide stay at home order, he again urged Missourians to stay at home. He said a social distancing order he made nearly two weeks before was going to expire on Monday, so they would update it in Friday’s briefing.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting a total of 1,834 positive cases and 19 deaths in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.