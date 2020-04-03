Five-year-old donates to Heartland nursing home

PINCKNEYVILLE, Il. (KFVS) - A nursing home received a donation, but it’t not what they got, it’s who gave it to them that’s making people smile.
“I just wanna help people," said Cooper Bathon.
That’s exactly what Cooper did. Officials at Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center went to social media looking for help from it’s followers.
“With the state guidelines as far as the social distancing, we had to revamp how we did our activities and so that meant some of our residents were going to spend a little bit more time in their rooms than normal,” Jason Powell, business development director at WMC Management Firm.
Five-year-old Cooper wanted to help after his mom, Haley Bathon, asked Cooper if he wanted to donate his TV and DVD player.
“When I told him that there’s people like his grandma that didn’t have TV’s, that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to give everything he could," said Haley Bathon.
Powell said they expected churches and businesses to donate, but never a little boy like Cooper.
“To see a young five-year-old, stepping up to the plate giving back to our community. It just warms our heart and lets you know that our future is bright when we have little guys like that stepping up to help us,” he said.
Haley Bathon said Cooper was ready to give even more.
“He wanted to actually give the living room TV and I told him ‘no we will just go with the smaller one,’ and he wanted to give his movies away too and I told him they probably wouldn’t want to watch toy story and cartoons,” she said.
If you ask Cooper why he did it, it’s simple.
“So, they won’t be bored,” he said.
