First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A disturbance moving through the area early this morning has been stronger than expected, resulting in an area of showers. These showers should continue to move east and out of the area later this morning, but some rainfall could linger past sunrise especially across our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel into Tn and SW Ky. Otherwise it should end up as a mild and mainly dry afternoon, with official highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A weakening cold front pushes in from the west later tonight….resulting in another chance of showers and introducing some cooler northerly breezes on Saturday. Showers later tonight into Saturday morning look fairly light and scattered….but with morning showers and clouds have backed off on high temps on Saturday to the upper 50s to low 60s. By Sunday high pressure aloft begins to build and we’ll start to dry out and warm up again.