Egyptian School District holds parade for students

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - Another day where students are stuck at home due to Covid-19, Kindergarten teacher Angie Gordon had a way to get the students out of their homes, but still following social distancing guidelines.
She came up with the idea to have a moving parade throughout their school district’s bus route.
Gordon and 35 other vehicles lined up at Egyptian Elementary school. Teachers decked out their cars in streamers, balloons and most of them had some sort of sign.
“It’s been very difficult, our kids sure do want to see us, see their friends and be a part of everything that’s going on," Gordon said. "So it’s been very difficult to be away from each other.”
She was so excited to see the joy on the children’s faces as they cruised around town.
“This of course takes a team to rally around," said Assistant Principal Carie Arbuckle. ”We’re here for the kids and everyone is putting their best foot forward. We want to get through this, we are going to get through this together and it’s just a team effort."
Gordon said the route was a success. They received a lot of warm receptions throughout the community, and she said she was glad they did this event because she misses the kids more than they miss her.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.