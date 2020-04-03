Discover nature while social distancing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State parks, city parks, and many other outdoor gathering places are either closed or operating with reduced hours due to the ongoing pandemic.
However, spring is blooming all over the Heartland.
Despite the coronavirus disrupting a lot of day-to-day life, naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation say you can enjoy the great outdoors while social distancing.
Sara Turner is the manager at the Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
She said one of the benefits of the COVID-19 situation is that people have more time to slow down and take in all the details of nature.
"Take time to listen," Turner said. "A lot of people don't go outside and really stand quietly but there are so many cool sounds and songs of birds and other noises you might hear."
Turner also said there is no need to over complicate your time outside.
“I would say keep it simple,” Turner suggested. “Don’t make anything too complicated. Just go outside. Unstructured time, I have two sons and they’ve been playing in a creek behind our house. One of them fell in the other day and got all muddy, but had a great time doing it.”
