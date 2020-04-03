Corps of Engineers extend facility closures at Rend Lake

REND LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to the shelter-in-place order in effect in Illinois, campgrounds and many day use areas at Rend Lake will stay closed until further notice.
As a result, all camping reservations made in any of Rend Lake’s four Corps of Engineers managed campgrounds through April 30 have been canceled. These include North and South Sandusky, South Marcum and Gun Creek Campgrounds.
In addition, all shelter and group areas through April 30 have also been canceled.
Those with affected reservations will be contacted by email, and a full refund will automatically be processed.
If Illinois’ shelter-in-place order extends past April 30, more reservations may need to be canceled. In this event, the Corps of Engineers will initiate the cancellations and ensure that customers receive a full refund.
The Corps asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.
The South Marcum and Dam West boat ramps, the Dam West and Spillway Day Use Areas and Corps of Engineers managed outlying access areas will remain open. In addition, the portions of the Rend Lake bike trail that run on Corps of Engineers-managed lands remain open.
This includes portions of the bike trail that run from North Sandusky to South Marcum, and from the Rend Lake Golf Course to North Marcum.
All special events, interpretive programming, Earth Day Celebration, Small World Programs site visits and public meetings will continue to be put on hold until further notice.
