Coronavirus precautions impact Heartland high school seniors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland high school seniors wonder what their next few months hold.
“It’s definitely sad. It’s something hard to kind up wrap your mind around," said Elisabeth Seabaugh, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Now, the school parking lot is almost empty and they hallways are just as empty.
“It’s so uncharted territory," said Seabaugh.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Heartland schools canceled classes for weeks.
“Weird. It feels like summers kind of already started," said Kaya Newkirk, a senior at Cape Central High School.
Newkirk and Seabaugh wonder what could be next.
“It’s weird knowing that like everything could possibly be canceled. And of course, this was the first year that girls’ and boys’ basketball was supposed to go to state. And that got canceled, so there’s a lot of stuff that’s just kind of getting thrown out of the window that you didn’t expect," said Seabaugh.
“At our school, proms are for seniors only. So not being able to have that would suck," said Newkirk.
While Notre Dame and Cape Central graduations are still on as scheduled, both seniors said it’s in the back of their mind that milestone could be up in the air too.
“We already ordered our caps and gowns and maybe gotten your dress and stuff like that. It would be something that you really don’t want to miss out on. But if you have to you know it is what it is, and you just have to make the best out of the situation.” said Seabaugh.
Both high school seniors said their teachers check in with them and their classmates to make sure everyone’s doing okay.
Class is still scheduled to be back in session later in April.
