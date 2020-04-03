A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain tonight and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through parts of the Heartland this evening and continue to slowly sink south tomorrow. We will see a few scattered showers develop with this system as it moves across the area starting this evening. Right now we are not expecting anything heavy across the Heartland so this will not be a huge impact. Temperatures will fall behind this front. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.