A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain tonight and tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through parts of the Heartland this evening and continue to slowly sink south tomorrow. We will see a few scattered showers develop with this system as it moves across the area starting this evening. Right now we are not expecting anything heavy across the Heartland so this will not be a huge impact. Temperatures will fall behind this front. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool across most of the area. There will be a few scattered light rain showers and drizzle from time to time. Highs will range from the lower 50s far northwest to near 70 far southeast.
Sunday may have a few light showers early but most areas will likely remain dry. It will be warmer as well with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.
