Cape Girardeau Public Library to remain closed until further notice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library will remain closed until further notice.
It closed its doors on March 17 with the hopes of reopening by April 6. However, due to the changing health crisis in the Cape Girardeau community, the closure must be extended.
The library closing its doors is their effort to do their part to keep the community healthy and practice social distancing.
“While this was a tough decision, the well-being of our staff and patrons is paramount,” said Katie Hill, library director.
She also said that library materials are not due during the closure.
“All physical materials currently checked out will not be due until we reopen,” she said. “Patrons will not be charged overdue fines during the closure and we ask that patrons keep any materials that they have at home until the library reopens.”
You can still access the digital collection at the library by clicking here.
If community members do not have a library card and would like to gain access to the digital collection, they may contact library staff at us@capelibrary.org to be issued a temporary library card. Staff are available for assistance with accessing the digital collection through the us@capelibrary.org email or through their Facebook page.
