WIC still helping people in need

(KFVS) - While WIC recipients may not be able to use curbside or delivery services from their area grocery stores, some WIC offices are helping those in need.
A health department in western Kentucky said federal regulations require transactions at grocery stores to be in front of a cashier, meaning online payment is not allowed.
It cited WIC Federal Regulation 246.12(h)(3)(vi).
In southern Illinois, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said people who need WIC can contact their local office and speak via phone. They said patrons are not allowed in the building.
WIC officers are offering curbside services. When you pull up to the location, a WIC worker will come out with gloves and a mask and hand you the necessary things you need.
“The clients are not coming into the building, we are doing everything by the phone and then curbside," said Jenny Overturf, office director at the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. "So they are giving us a call, appointments are done on the telephone. And then we are taking coupons out to their car. But WIC is still open for business.”
Overturf also wanted to address a couple of rumors that essential businesses are running out of baby formula. She said that is not true.
If anyone has any questions, they should contact their local WIC office.
