Warming trend expected

It won’t be as cold tonight, but temperatures will still drop into the 40s for most areas by daybreak on Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day tomorrow, with warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s across the entire Heartland. There is a very tiny chance for an isolated shower late, but most areas will be dry all day. There again is another slight chance for a couple showers on Friday, but rain chances look slightly better for Saturday. Sunday looks like it will remain dry through the daytime hours.