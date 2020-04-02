Top tips to avoid COVID-19 frauds and scams

(KFVS) - Scammers may try to take advantage of COVID-19 fears by selling fake “treatment” and “prevention” products, creating fake “charities,” and sending emails with malicious links or attachments. The Kentucky Coronavirus Task Force has released a list of tips to avoid such scams.
- Hang up on robocalls
- Scammers can use illegal robocalls to pitch everything from fraudulent COVID-19 treatments to work-at-home schemes.
- All legitimate COVID-19 treatments and tests can be found on the CDC website.
- Verify Information
- Check trusted sources to confirm information is correct. Check the KFVS12 website or the CDC website for up-to-date information about the coronavirus.
- Know who you are buying from
- Make sure you know the online seller. Some sellers claim to have in-demand products, such as cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and household items, when they don’t.
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know
- Links to unknown websites can download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Double check, do your homework
- Do not let anyone rush you into making a decision. Reputable charities will not ask for cash only, gift cards, or wired money.
