Top tips to avoid COVID-19 frauds and scams
COVID-19 Scam Educational Flyer/Handout (Source: Kentucky COVID-19 fraud task force)
By Ashley Smith | April 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:15 PM

(KFVS) - Scammers may try to take advantage of COVID-19 fears by selling fake “treatment” and “prevention” products, creating fake “charities,” and sending emails with malicious links or attachments. The Kentucky Coronavirus Task Force has released a list of tips to avoid such scams.

  • Hang up on robocalls
    • Scammers can use illegal robocalls to pitch everything from fraudulent COVID-19 treatments to work-at-home schemes.
    • All legitimate COVID-19 treatments and tests can be found on the CDC website.
  • Verify Information
    • Check trusted sources to confirm information is correct. Check the KFVS12 website or the CDC website for up-to-date information about the coronavirus.
  • Know who you are buying from
    • Make sure you know the online seller. Some sellers claim to have in-demand products, such as cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and household items, when they don’t.
  • Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know
    • Links to unknown websites can download viruses onto your computer or device.
  • Double check, do your homework
    • Do not let anyone rush you into making a decision. Reputable charities will not ask for cash only, gift cards, or wired money.

