St. Louis Cardinals hold ‘Stay Home Opener’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals marked its original home opener date on Thursday, April 2 with a “Stay Home Opener.”
“We know our fans miss baseball, and we miss it too,” said Bill DeWitt III, team president. “We would love to be celebrating our 2020 home opener, but the current situation demands that we all help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and practicing social distancing. We hope our millions of fans will check out our website and social feeds which will celebrate some past home openers and also provide helpful links from our community partners on health and wellness issues.”
Fans were encouraged to wear their St. Louis Cardinals gear and share their Busch Stadium home opener memories on social media using #STLStayHomeOpener.
It also included the community resource page cardinals.com/support, promoting the need for health blood donors and supporting hunger relief efforts for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
Starting on Thursday, fans who donate to the Step Up to the Plate campaign will be entered to win one of several baseball-themed prizes.
