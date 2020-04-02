St. Louis Cardinals hold ‘Stay Home Opener’

“We know our fans miss baseball, and we miss it too,” said Bill DeWitt III, team president. “We would love to be celebrating our 2020 home opener, but the current situation demands that we all help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and practicing social distancing. We hope our millions of fans will check out our website and social feeds which will celebrate some past home openers and also provide helpful links from our community partners on health and wellness issues.”