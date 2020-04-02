Southeast Mo. State University postpones Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies at Southeast Missouri State University have been postponed.
University President Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcement online and in a video to faculty, staff and the Class of 2020.
Dr. Vargas said the commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 16 will be postponed until a later time.
Students anticipating to graduate are asked to share their stories and photos while attending Southeast through an online form.
Currently, students at Southeast are studying and working online remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
