Slight rain chances sneak back into parts of the Heartland

Clouds will start to increase in our western counties this evening, bringing a very slight chance for a few showers there. Most of us will remain dry this evening. Rain chances hang in southeast Missouri overnight and into the morning hours too. So for your Friday, the farther west you are the better chance you will see some showers. On the flip side, the farther east you are, the better chance you will stay dry on Friday. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs on Friday will still be mild, in the 60s.