Shots fired at man in McCracken County, no injuries

MCCRACKED COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At around 6:08 p.m., today, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 650 College Avenue to the report of shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they learned that Larico D. Gaddie, 38 years old of Paducah, had fired a .45 caliber handgun several times at an 18 year old victim.
Deputies discovered that the victim ran away from Gaddie, Gaddie gave ran after him and kept firing the handgun.
The victim was not injured, and Gaddie left the scene in a white Ford car.
Later in the evening, Gaddie was spotted in the white Ford car by the Paducah Police Department near Martin Luther King Drive.
Paducah Police Officers and McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop near 11th Street and Martin Luther King.
When they searched the car, a single .45 caliber casing was found in the back seat, and a .45 caliber handgun was located in the trunk.
The handgun had been recently fired.
Gaddie was arrested at the scene and takento the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Gaddie is currently on federal release for a previous federal gun charge and is under the supervision of the US Probation Office- Western District.
Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation, and federal charges are possible.
Gaddie has a lengthy criminal history including multiple drug and weapons offenses.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.