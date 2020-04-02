Rep. Shimkus moves art competition online due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Congressman John Shimkus is moving his annual Congressional Art Competition online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school students in the 15th Congressional District in southern Illinois will no longer need to deliver their artwork to one of Rep. Shimkus’ offices.
Instead, competitors are asked to take high-resolution photographs of their projects and submit them via email to Kristen Shull in the congressman’s Harrisburg office.
The following are additional requirements when submitting the email: photos of the artwork should be in .jpg format, title of the work, description of piece and students should include their name, phone number and school.
Artwork submitted must be two-dimensional. A full list of guidelines is listed here.
The deadline for submissions is May 4.
The winning work of art from the district will be displayed in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The artwork will be displayed with other works from congressional districts around the country. Thousands of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.
Rep. Shimkus said this will be his last Congressional Art Competition. He is retiring at the end of the current term.
“I want to make this year’s contest the best ever, and with students being stuck at home with so much time on their hands, I expect to see more entries than ever and, hopefully, some really spectacular art," said Shimkus.
