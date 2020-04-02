New Madrid County Health Department reports first COVID-19 positive resident

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has announced its first positive case of novel COVID-19 in New Madrid County.
The case is not travel-related and the patient is quarantined at home.
The Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will notify those who have had close contact to this resident.
Health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
No other information will be released at this time.
