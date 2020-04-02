Nearly $36 million in recreational pot sales for March in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A preliminary report from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) shows statewide adult-use cannabis sales in March totaled $35,902,543.22.
Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99.
These figures do not include taxes collected.
Dispensaries across the state report selling 812,203 items over the 31-day period.
In comparison, sales in February totaled $34,805,072.01 and sales in January totaled $39,247,840.83.
Medical and adult-use marijuana dispensaries are allowed to stay open during the state’s stay at home order.
The order allows dispensaries to sell medical cannabis outside of their limited access area on their property, on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary. They can not deliver medical marijuana to a patient or caregiver’s home.
These rules do not apply to recreational use sales.
The deadline for applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has been extended from March 30 to April 30.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.