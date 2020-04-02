2nd positive case of COVID-19 reported in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, April 2.
They said a resident in her 70s tested positive. She is in isolation in the hospital.
The health department said the new case is a good example of how to be a good neighbor. They said she had been self-isolating by staying at home and limiting contact with family and others, therefore reducing the risk of spreading it to other community members.
