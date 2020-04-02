Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats have scrapped plans for polling sites for their May 2 presidential primary and are using only mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. State Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt said Monday that polling sites are "going to be too risky” and some were at public schools and community colleges that have closed. The party on Monday began mailing ballots to almost 390,000 people registered as Democrats as of early March. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than tripled in six days to 368 cases reported by the state health department. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.