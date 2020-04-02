1 killed, 3 injured in Cape Girardeau Co. crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews reponded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Wednesday night, April 1.
The crash happened on Larch Lane, just south off Route FF, at approximately 8:22 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 17-year-old Jackson, Mo. boy overcorrected the pick-up truck he was driving when it ran off of the roadway.
The action caused the truck to flip.
Bobby R. Spears, 21 of Oak Ridge, Mo., a passenger in the truck, was thrown from the vehicle. Spears died at the scene.
Two other passengers were hurt in the crash. A 16-year-old Jackson girl was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries. Kyle J. Hamlin, 19 of Patton received minor injuries. He refused treatment.
An ambulance transported the driver to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
MSHP reports that no one in the truck was wearing a seat belt.
