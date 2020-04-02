Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees. MLB played in Europe for the first time last June 29 and 30, when the New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London.
UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed suspended defensive end Aldon Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. The 30-year-old Smith has been out of the NFL since receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 while playing for Oakland. It wasn't immediately clear where he stands in the reinstatement process. Dallas now has two suspended defensive ends under contract. Randy Gregory is seeking reinstatement. Smith had multiple legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was an All-Pro when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton. The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT. The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn't include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.