Graveside services postponed for Korean War soldier identified 69 years later

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Graveside services have been postponed for a Korean War soldier whose remains were identified nearly 70 years later.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the services were scheduled for April 3 at Mound City National Cemetery. They were postponed until a later date due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Army Cpl. William L. Brown, 18, of Franklin County, Ill., was killed in the Korean War during the battle of the Chosin Reservoir.
According to DPAA, he was accounted for on October 17, 2019.
