Grand Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid pandemic

This Oct. 22, 2012, file photo, shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz. Calls are mounting for the federal government to close Grand Canyon National Park after a resident of the iconic park tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation. Members of Congress and city, county and tribal officials have urged the Interior Department to approve a request from the park to close. The Park Service has been deciding whether to shut down individual sites on a park-by-park basis, in consultation with state and local health officials. Neither the Interior Department nor the Park Service immediately responded to requests Tuesday, March 31, 2020, on the status of the Grand Canyon's request. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File/AP)