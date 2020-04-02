Gov. Pritzker activates more National Guard soldiers for COVID-19, responding to Statesville Prison

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 30 additional Illinois National Guard Soldiers in support of COVID-19 response operations.
The additional soldiers, from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Urbana.
The service members are assigned to providing medical support at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, near Joliet.
Approximately 430 Illinois National Guard service members are helping in the COVID-19 response across the state.
At 2:30 p.m. Gov. Pritzker is expect to give his daily update on the COVID-19 response in the state.
Wednesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 986 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths in the state.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 positive cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois. Cases reported by county can be found here.
