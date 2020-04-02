Garden of the Gods Recreation Area and Bell Smith Springs Trailhead closed due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest has temporarily shut down the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area and Bell Smith Springs Trailhead.
Campgrounds and restrooms have already been closed at Johnson Creek Campground, Pine Hills Campground, Camp Cadiz Campground, Pharaoh Campgrounds at Garden of the Gods, Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow, and Tower Rock Campground.
Dispersed recreation opportunities, such as hiking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and dispersed camping on Shawnee National Forest remain available to the public.
To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:
- Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
- Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
- If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.
