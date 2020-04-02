Free drinks for medical professionals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for health care and emergency workers by giving out free drinks.
Local owner Shannon Davis who oversees 17 of the franchises, said it’s their way of giving back to the underappreciated.
“The big picture is, the community has been here for years for us and we want to be there for them. We know that first responders, healthcare workers, doctors, nursing home employees. Really anybody with an ID or a badge. We want to put a bright spot in their day and help out a little bit.”
Badge holders simply have to go through the 24-hour drive-thru to get their drink, and they do not have to make a purchase.
