Foster care advocacy group hopes public can help kids in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of a Heartland foster care advocacy group say with school not in session, they’re hoping the public can help spot kids in need.
Laci Poole works with CASA, a child advocacy group in Cape Girardeau.
"The biggest concern is the kids are not in school," she said.
She said they're doing everything they can to make sure kids in potentially dangerous home situations get the help they need during the pandemic.
"With the quarantine and not being able to get close to kids we're encouraging our volunteers to video chat with them, phone calls with them if they do go to their house talk through the door," Poole said.
Poole said they are seeing fewer reports since districts canceled classes.
“These cases are going unknown, so if there’s abuse or neglect in the home there’s nobody there to report it,” she said.
Poole said she also worries about the kids who are already in foster care.
“Not only are they not able to get out and be social and see their friends and things like that, but some of these kids in care are not able to see their parents right now because their being quarantined,” she said.
She admitted social distancing is taking a toll on them as well.
“It’s still hard because you don’t get to see them face-to-face and it takes away from that personal interaction and communication,” Poole said.
Meantime, she hoped the public can help out.
“Even though children may not be in school or be out as much, maybe they’re still going out in their yards or if you’re not seeing children and when you do see them something seems off, just take note of that,” she said.
Poole said if you see anything out of the ordinary happening with a child, to please report it to the child abuse hotline.
