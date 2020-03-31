First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our quiet, mainly dry conditions are set to continue for at least a couple more days. Scattered mainly high clouds will be moving through the region today and tonight, but precip remain low. There should be enough sunshine to push highs into the 65 to 70 range this afternoon, along with light southeast winds. On Friday a weak cold front will be approaching from the west…but currently it looks like any significant precip chances should hold off until Friday night into Saturday. Even then only a few showers are indicated…and they should be moving out by Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a pretty nice spring weekend.
Looking ahead into next week, it does look as though it will be warmer and more humid, with a better shot at periods of stronger storms from late Monday through about Wednesday. Currently Tuesday looks to be the most volatile day, but this far out the timing is probably not totally trustworthy. In any event….the mid-week period next week does look potentially stormy again.
