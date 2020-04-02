First Alert: Sunny with a few clouds

Flowers are blooming in the Heartland. These are just a couple of flowers soaking up some sunshine in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | April 2, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:56 AM

(KFVS) - Today is looking dry and calm.

It will be a sunny day with scattered high clouds.

High temperatures will range from 65 to 70 this afternoon.

There will be a light southeast wind.

If you have been sneezing more when you are outside, you might want to blame it on the trees.

Brian Alworth says tree pollen is a high in the Heartland right now.

Rain chances increase for Friday, but the best chance for showers is Friday night into Saturday. Showers should move out by Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the weekend looks dry, slightly warmer and sunny.

