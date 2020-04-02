East Prairie woman making masks for health care workers

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A college student home for social distancing is hard at work.
Ali Keck has a compromised immune system and is at high risk of dangerous complications if she were to contract COVID-19.
However, she’s doing what she can to help battle the virus from a distance.
Ali is sewing masks that will help health care workers coping with a shortage of personal protective equipment.
The masks are headed to Lebonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., a place she has spent a lot of time as a patient.
Ali said she didn’t even know how to sew before she started this project, but she watched a couple of tutorials online, and said it’s very easy.
She encouraged everyone to do the same to help health care workers throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Saint Francis Healthcare System and SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau have instructions on how to make masks on their websites, if you’d like to make masks too.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.