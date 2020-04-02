Dogwood Trail participants asked to ‘go green’ to support COVID-19 victims

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 56th Annual Dogwood Trail in Paducah, Kentucky is scheduled to begin April 8.
The Dogwood Trail is a 12 mile drive by day and night. Participants use lights to show off their landscapes at night.
The event is to celebrate Spring blooming throughout the city, but this year it will shed light on the COVID-19 crisis.
Homeowners along the trail are asked to use green lights to illuminate flowers, shrubs, dogwoods and American flags from April 8 through April 15.
Dogwood Trail Chairperson Jackie Smith said, “Celebrating the resilience and beauty of the dogwood tree seems fitting as we as a city face the challenges of COVID-19."
The use of green lights is in conjunction of what Governor Andy Beshear has been asking Kentuckians to do for the past several weeks.
Gov. Beshear said the green lights are to show solidarity and compassion for the victims of the coronavirus.
In addition to using green lights on this year’s trail, prize money will be donated to Community Kitchen to help those in need at this time.
Next year, the Paducah Civic Beautification Board will resume awarding prizes to the best landscapes on the trail.
The public is requested to practice social distancing while enjoying the self-guided driving tour.
