Doctors use telemedicine to see patients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Doctors at Southeast Health are staying in touch with their patients all while being a part.
The next time you have a routine checkup at the Doctor’s office, you might be able to do it in the comfort of your own home.
Telemedicine, a way to meet with your doctor, but through a camera.
“They can hear me very well and they can see me and we can talk through different problems,” said Danette Miller, doctor at Southeast Health.
Miller said this is the safest way to meet with patients during these uncertain times.
“The virus doesn’t move; people move the virus. If people stay home the virus will do so it is important that we offer care to patients during this difficult time while still allowing them to not get out and come see me,” she said.
Miller said it’s easy, just a click of a link.
“Within 30 seconds it will then pop up on your device as where you are in a waiting room for doctor miller. Then I see that you are in the waiting room on my end then I click on your name and I admit you and then your face pops up and we start talking and have our visit,” she said.
Miller said like is still happening and your medical needs can’t be pushed aside.
“It’s still important that we care for your diabetes. It’s still important we care for your heart disease. It’s still important we take care of your blood pressure. So we shouldn’t just wait for another 4-6 months before we get back to caring for those things, we still need to care for them on a day to day basis,” she said.
Miller said telemedicine can be used for sick visits and routine follow ups.
