Crittenden County has first COVID-19 positive resident

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In a Facebook post with the Crittenden Press, the Crittenden County Judge-Executive, Perry Newcom and Pennyrile Health Director, Jim Tolley shared that Crittenden County has had their first COVID-19 positive.
The resident is a 59 year-old female.
She is currently hospitalized.
Two people have been quarantined because they have had close contact with the resident.
One does have symptoms, and has been tested. The results have not come it at this time.
