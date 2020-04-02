15 COVID-19 positive cases, 3 recovered in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.; city public facilities remain closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Department of Public Health reported the county is still at 15 positive cases on Thursday, April 2.
Three cases had recovered.
Of the 15 cases, six were female and 9 were male.
According to the health department, five of the total cases were or currently are hospitalized and 10 were not.
Also on Thursday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced some city facilities will stay closed to the public through at least May 1.
Those include:
- City hall - all public offices, including customer service/utility billing and development services are closed to the public. Customer service representatives are available by phone, email and fax Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Municipal Court - Canceled through May 1; the court office, though closed to the public, will send out summonses with new court dates. Court representatives are available by phone, email and fax Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Payments can be made online, by phone or by mail.
- Community Centers, playgrounds, the skate park, dog park, tennis courts, basketball courts, FitZone and other gathering areas are all closed. Trails and green space will remain open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups over 10 and stay six feet or further away from non-household members. If you are currently registered for a league or program, the league or program director will be in contact with you about schedule changes
- Other public spaces are also closed. Click here for more information
The public health emergency proclamation remains in effect.
