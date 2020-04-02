Cave-In-Rock Ferry to reopen April 2

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will resume service on Thursday, April 2 at 6 a.m.
The ferry closed at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 28, when floodwaters crossed KY 91 near the Kentucky Landing.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry normally has to close when Ohio River floodwaters are in the 42 to 43 foot range on the Shawneetown, Ill. gauge.
