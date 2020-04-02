Carboondale Manufacturing Company produces worldwide COVID-19 specimen testing kits

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Testing for COVID-19 has created a strain on all kinds of medical supplies.
Com-Pac International, Inc. is answering the call when it comes to making the shipping containers needed to send those nasal swabs and specimens from the test site to the labs.
This flexible packaging company located in the Carbondale’s Industrial Park came up with a “pop-up” production line to create those coronavirus shipping kits.
“We are proud that everything we make is manufactured right here in good 'ole fashion southern Illinois,” said President and Co-owner Greg Sprehe.
Commercial laboratory systems like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics whose facilities analyze the respiratory samples taken from people suspected of having COVID-19 require that the samples be shipped in a frozen condition in order to preserve the stability of the specimens themselves.
Com-Pac sells their medical products to the large laboratories, hospitals and distribution companies.
“So they send their orders in to us weekly and we have to fulfill those orders and get them out to their distribution centers around north america and around the world," Sprehe said
Com-Pac employs over 225 workers during this Coronavirus.
“A lot of people are staying home and a lot of people are getting cabin fever but our folks are coming here an answering the call. And we feel like we are fighting the good fight and trying to get this whole situation solved,” said Sprehe.
Com-Pac was designated as an Essential Service Business under the Department of Homeland Security.
“Hopefully it will be over soon but we just don’t know at this time," Sprehe said. "So we are just going to try and respond to all the request that are customers are giving to us.”
In addition, to the medical products, the company also manufactures food packaging as well.
