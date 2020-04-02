All public parks in Puxico, Mo. closed

By Marsha Heller | April 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 1:48 PM

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - All city parks in Puxico have been ordered closed to the public, until further notice.

The announcement was made on Thursday, April 2.

According to the Puxico Police Department, the closures include Veterans Park, the library park and the walking path at South Park.

No one is allowed to be in any part of any of the parks.

Many park closures in the Heartland are to keep people from gathering in large groups. This is to help increase social distancing in communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

