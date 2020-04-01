WKCTC gives Donations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - West Kentucky community and technical college (WKCTC) just made a huge donation that will benefit local doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic.
The college's allied health and nursing program collected tens of thousands of PPE or personal protective equipment to turn over to local hospitals.
That includes thousands of gloves and hundreds of masks and gowns.
College president, Dr. Anton Reece says answering the call came easy for them.
“Well it was a prime need right. I’ve said very often that he prime word in community technical college is community," he said. "So, it was about readily meeting that community need. And that was a way for us to just basically rally and support a very urgent need as it pertains to healthcare.”
Dr. reece also hopes the donation serves as a valuable lesson for his students at a time when the healthcare community needs all our support.
If you’d like to help, the college is also collecting donated PPE for the hospitals.
