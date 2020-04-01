What you need to know April 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 1. Don’t get tricked on this April Fool’s Day.
This morning will be cold with scattered light frost, in low-lying areas.
The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday is looking like a carbon-copy of today, but slightly warmer.
Our next chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning.
- An Imperial, Mo. man was seriously injured in a crash involving a side-by-side vehicle.
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced he is extending the Stay at Home order until the end of April.
- A grassroots social media movement is putting pressure on Missouri Governor Mike Parson to implement a Stay at Home order due to the coronavirus crisis.
- The City of Kennett adopted a curfew to fight the spread of COVID-19.
- Public health officials projected Tuesday that the coronavirus could ultimately kill more than 100,000 people across the U.S.
- Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University are working to engineer personal protective equipment (PPE) for the local healthcare community.
- A Heartland man is helping design isolation units for COVID-19 patients in Thailand.
