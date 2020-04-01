What is COVID-19 testing like? Jackson, Mo. woman describes her experience

According to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale officials, if you have mild symptoms, you are encouraged to stay home. They said testing is not unlimited. You can call the hotline at 844-988-7800. In some cases, patients might get a flu test or another viral panel to rule out other viruses first. SIH officials said hotline callers might get told to do a virtual visit to discuss certain risks with healthcare providers. If that visit causes concern, patients might be directed to the drive-through COVID-19 test sites.