What is COVID-19 testing like? Jackson, Mo. woman describes her experience

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Nerve wracking is how one Heartland woman describes what it’s like waiting for her COVID-19 test results.
“I started getting chills really bad, and then I was sweating," said Amy Proctor.
Proctor said those symptoms along with others prompted her to call the coronavirus hotline. Because the drive through testing site already closed for the day, she said the nurse sent her to the E.R.
“They did a flu test on both flus. They both came back negative. They did a strep test and then the x-rays. So everything looked good. And then they told me to go ahead and go home and self quarantine," said Proctor.
The next morning, Proctor called the hotline again and answered several questions about her symptoms and if she could have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Once I told them that I had lupus and three other auto immune diseases. That was when they said okay,” she said.
So, she went to the drive through testing site in Cape Girardeau.
“It’s a well-oiled machine. They have it set up so that it’s safe for everybody. And the swab was actually easier than the flu swab. It was less invasive,” she said.
Now, Proctor waits for about a week for her results.
“It’s very nerve wracking. That, and in all honesty I’m trying not to think about the fact of I could go to bed at any point in time and then wake up and not be able to breathe," she said.
Her advice for you, call the hotline when the testing site is open, if possible.
“I’m glad that they did the screenings to rule out anything else, but at the same time we were there for over two hours. My husband was in the car the whole time. And I can’t even imagine how much it’s going to actually cost. And I am just praying that I have a sinus infection or allergies," said Proctor.
Everyone’s experience is different.
According to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale officials, if you have mild symptoms, you are encouraged to stay home. They said testing is not unlimited. You can call the hotline at 844-988-7800. In some cases, patients might get a flu test or another viral panel to rule out other viruses first. SIH officials said hotline callers might get told to do a virtual visit to discuss certain risks with healthcare providers. If that visit causes concern, patients might be directed to the drive-through COVID-19 test sites.
As for SoutheastHEALTH, if you think you have COVID-19, it’s recommended by hospital officials to contact your primary care provider or the hotline at 573-519-4983. A nurse will ask you about your symptoms when you call. If that pre-screening leads a patient to testing, that is done at the primary care office.
At Saint Francis Healthcare System, patients can first call the hotline at 573-331-4200 between 7 am and 5 pm every day. According to hospital officials, nurses then can screen patients and discuss their next steps. If a patient meets criteria, they will be told to go to the nearest Saint Francis testing site. Testing will not be performed unless all criteria is met.
