U.S. District Court for the southern district of Illinois extends closure

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The U.S. District Court for the southern district of Illinois has extended their closure until May 3, 2020.
The federal Courthouses in East St. Louis and in Benton Illinois will be closed to the public.
Those who have legal proceedings in the building, such as litigants, counsel, and law enforcement will be allowed in as long as they do not meet any of the following criteria:
- Anyone who has traveled in the last 14 days outside of the U.S.
- Anyone who has had close contact with anyone who has traveled outside the U.S. in the last 14 days.
- Anyone who has been ordered to self quarantined by a doctor.
- Those that have COVID-19 or have had close contact with anyone with COVID-19.
