1ST50K Startup competition accepting applications for 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 1ST50K Startup competition is accepting applications from Wednesday, April 1 through May 31.
The competition helps turn startup ideas into ventures.
The program awards $50,000 in cash grants to entrepreneurs to establish or locate their businesses in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Startups that apply by April 30 will receive additional feedback to improve their application ahead of the final deadline.
Click here for more information on the program and how to apply for the competition.
1ST50K is funded by a recent award from the Missouri Technology Corporation’s Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity, a highly competitive grant competition.
