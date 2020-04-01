1st COVID-19 case reported in Massac Co., Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Massac County, Illinois woman has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, April 1.
This is the first reported case in Massac County.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, the patient in her 60s and is in isolation at her home.
It is believed the woman contracted the virus through travel.
The case is under investigation and health officials are speaking to individuals that may have come in contact with the Massac County woman.
Health officials said they may place other individuals on home quarantine if determined they have been exposed to the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.