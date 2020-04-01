Southern Ill. mass transit companies to suspend fare collection indefinitely

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area, some mass transit companies say they will suspend fare collection indefinitely.
Effective on Wednesday, April 1, Rides Mass Transit District said it made the choice for the safety of its passengers and staff.
Monthly passes will be valid through May 1. All eligible Medicaid and MCO trips will continue being billed through the same insurance process.
They recommend contacting your local RMTD Operation Center for route availability at least 24 hours in advance.
RMTD is strongly encouraging travel only in essential circumstances such as getting groceries, food, medicine and for transportation to non-emergency medical appointments.
Start on April 2, Shawnee Mass Transit District will no longer collect cash fares on existing routes until further notice.
Those with passes will not need to renew them until they start collecting fares. Shawnee MTD said it will extend the expiration date of the passes that may expire.
Using current procedures, they will continue to provide all insurance-approved medical transportation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.