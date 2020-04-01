Southeast Missouri State producing PPE for healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State are working to engineer personal protective equipment (PPE) for the local healthcare community.
The university is producing face shields by using a laser cutter and 3D printers in the Seabaugh Polytechnic building on campus.
About 100 shields were delivered over the weekend to SoutheastHEALTH with more to follow to other facilities.
The shields are now in full production by faculty and staff working in shifts to meet the dire need for PPE.
In the coming days the University expects to ramp up production, which will continue for several weeks.
“We knew there was a need, so we reached out to the hospitals, they confirmed the demand and with the encouragement and support of University President Carlos Vargas, we proceeded accordingly,” said Chris Martin, chief of staff. “We all have a responsibility to help fight this unprecedented pandemic, and we felt this was one small way in which we could support our local community.”
This is the first time Southeast has mass produced an item of this quantity.
