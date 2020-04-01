Some Illinois campground facilities remain open during COVID-19 pandemic

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois has shut down non-essential facilities and businesses due to the COVID-19 crisis.
This includes state parks and campgrounds across the state.
However, there still are some campgrounds that remain open.
KFVS fielded a concern from a viewer about why a campground was open in their area and housing visitors on their facility.
We spoke with the owner at Shawnee Forest Campground near Vienna. She said she is a private owner and is allowed to stay open, which benefits travelers that need a place to stop by as they are passing through.
"It's essential for the workers, the travelers and anybody who's working in the area for the hospitals and stuff can come and stay if they have a camper," Shawnee Forest Campground Owner Andrea Dahmer said. "So it's necessity right now."
Dahmer said they do abide by social distancing standards and have full hook ups to allow customers to use their own facilities.
Southern Seven Health Department Shawnna Rhine said the Shawnee Forest Campground is an essential business and is treated like a hotel.
"They have to accommodate their guests just like a hotel does," Rhine said. "They are following the guidelines."
Other campgrounds in southern Illinois are open as well, including those in the Shawnee National Forest since those areas are not mandated by the state.
