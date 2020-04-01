SIU changing the way it recruits during COVID-19 pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In high school sports and college sports, spring is a major season for recruiting.
Now with social distancing and all of the CDC guidelines, recruiting for sports can be hard.
Southern Illinois University has come up with some creative ways to attack this issue.
“You know, right now, the big thing is with kids not being able to come on campus we’re trying to get creative and do as much as we can," said Gaizka Crowell, head recruiting coordinator for the football team.
SIU is offering a virtual tour of the football facilities and the campus to show off their product to future recruits. The coaching staff is also putting together bios of themselves so recruits can get to know the coaches a little more.
Carbondale High School football coach Bryan Lee also knows not having coaches come in and watch film and talk is hurting the kids’ chances of playing football at the next level.
He hoped all goes back to normal soon, so some of his juniors can go to college camps and showcases.
Crowell said recruiting is a 365-day-a-year job. He’s hoping that their virtual efforts can keep them ahead of recruiting.
“Hopefully, when this thing opens back up it will have the people of southern Illinois more excited," he said.
Crowell and Lee cannot wait for fall to come. Both hope they will eventually be back to filling their stadiums.
