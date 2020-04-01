SIH releases high-risk travel update

By Ashley Smith | April 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:17 PM

UNITED STATES. (KFVS) - SIH has released an update on which states and counties are considered “high risk” to travel too.

High risk counties and cities in Illinois include:

  • Chicago and Cook County as of 3-15-20
  • DuPage and Lake County as of 3-29-20
  • Will County as of 3-30-20

High risk counties and cities in Missouri include:

  • St. Louis County as of 3-27-20

There are no high risk counties in Kentucky at this time.

The entire state of Tennessee is considered high risk as of 3-23-20.

High risk travel states, counties and cities in other parts of the country include:

  • Any cruise
  • The entire state of Alabama as of 3-26-20
  • The entire state of Arizona as of 3-27-20
  • The entire state of California
  • The entire state of Colorado as of 3-24-20
  • The entire state of Connecticut as of 3-25-20
  • The entire state of Florida as of 3-23-20
  • The entire state of Georgia as of 3-30-20
  • The entire state of Indiana as of 3-26-20
  • The entire state of Louisiana as of 3-21-20
  • The entire state of Maryland as of 3-26-20
  • The entire state of Massachusetts as of 3-23-20
  • The entire state of Michigan as of 3-24-20
  • The entire state of Minnesota as of 3-29-20
  • The entire state of Mississippi as of 3-27-20
  • The entire state of Nevada as of 3-27-20
  • The entire state of New Jersey as of 3-22-20
  • The entire state of New York
  • The entire state of North Carolina as of 3-25-20
  • The entire state of Ohio as of 3-24-20
  • The entire state of Oregon as of 3-29-20
  • The entire state of Pennsylvania as of 3-23-20
  • The entire state of South Carolina as of 3-29-20
  • The entire state of Texas as of 3-23-20
  • The entire state of Utah as of 3-28-20
  • The entire state of Virginia as of 3-27-20
  • The entire state of Washington
  • The entire district of Washington D.C. as of 3-28-20
  • The entire state of Wisconsin as of 3-26-20

This is not for travel prior to the date listed.

