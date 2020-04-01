SIH releases high-risk travel update

UNITED STATES. (KFVS) - SIH has released an update on which states and counties are considered “high risk” to travel too.
High risk counties and cities in Illinois include:
- Chicago and Cook County as of 3-15-20
- DuPage and Lake County as of 3-29-20
- Will County as of 3-30-20
High risk counties and cities in Missouri include:
- St. Louis County as of 3-27-20
There are no high risk counties in Kentucky at this time.
The entire state of Tennessee is considered high risk as of 3-23-20.
High risk travel states, counties and cities in other parts of the country include:
- Any cruise
- The entire state of Alabama as of 3-26-20
- The entire state of Arizona as of 3-27-20
- The entire state of California
- The entire state of Colorado as of 3-24-20
- The entire state of Connecticut as of 3-25-20
- The entire state of Florida as of 3-23-20
- The entire state of Georgia as of 3-30-20
- The entire state of Indiana as of 3-26-20
- The entire state of Louisiana as of 3-21-20
- The entire state of Maryland as of 3-26-20
- The entire state of Massachusetts as of 3-23-20
- The entire state of Michigan as of 3-24-20
- The entire state of Minnesota as of 3-29-20
- The entire state of Mississippi as of 3-27-20
- The entire state of Nevada as of 3-27-20
- The entire state of New Jersey as of 3-22-20
- The entire state of New York
- The entire state of North Carolina as of 3-25-20
- The entire state of Ohio as of 3-24-20
- The entire state of Oregon as of 3-29-20
- The entire state of Pennsylvania as of 3-23-20
- The entire state of South Carolina as of 3-29-20
- The entire state of Texas as of 3-23-20
- The entire state of Utah as of 3-28-20
- The entire state of Virginia as of 3-27-20
- The entire state of Washington
- The entire district of Washington D.C. as of 3-28-20
- The entire state of Wisconsin as of 3-26-20
This is not for travel prior to the date listed.
